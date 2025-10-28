Israel slams Hamas over return of previously buried hostage’s remains

TEL AVIV, October 28. /TASS/. Israeli forensic experts have determined that the coffin delivered to Gaza on the evening of October 27 contained part of the remains of a hostage whose body had already been returned nearly two years ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the statement, the identification procedure confirmed that the remains belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, who was killed during the October 7, 2023 attack. The Israeli military had returned his body to Israel in late November 2023.

Following the discovery, Israel accused the Palestinian movement Hamas of violating agreements on the transfer of the bodies and the Gaza ceasefire. "This is a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization," the office said.