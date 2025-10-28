MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian leadership is committed to peace and stability, while the European Union remains unprepared for dialogue with Moscow due to a lack of practical judgment, Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) President Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday.

"President [of the Russian Federation Vladimir] Putin has shown by his actions that he is a man of peace and seeks stability for his country, his people and for the whole world," Dodik told journalists on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to him, present-day Europe, particularly the European Union, "lacks common sense."

Dodik noted that the EU does not pursue dialogue, but instead continues to "live in its delusions and is ready to go all the way with it."

The president also emphasized that the world should be "equal and prepared for dialogue." According to him, the political course of Moscow and Minsk encourages peaceful dialogue.