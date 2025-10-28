Belarusian president urges to halt arms race

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has urged an end to the arms race and called on nations to stop viewing each other through the sights of a machine gun.

"We need dialogue. We need to stop the arms race. We keep saying: no, no, we won’t be drawn into it. But we have been engaged in this arms race for a while. And, given the state the world is in today, countries will spend their last resources in order to ensure their security," he said at the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"We must not view each other through the sights of a machine gun; it is always necessary to talk," the Belarusian leader emphasized.