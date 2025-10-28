Hungarian PM questions post-war funding for 'what is left of Ukraine'

BUDAPEST, October 28. /TASS/. The European Union has run out of its capacity and resources, and it is quite unclear who will sponsor 'what is left of Ukraine' after the conflict with Russia is resolved, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.

He said he is very well aware of how things stand in the bloc, referring to his participation in the EU summit in Brussels on October 23.

"I saw with my own eyes what all European leaders think about the war. Europe is running out of means and funds. And the main question is who will finance what is left of Ukraine post the war? Who has the money for that?" he asked rhetorically on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist). The Hungarian head of government wondered who in the European Union will be ready to share billions of euros with Ukraine, who he argued is incapable of feeding itself.