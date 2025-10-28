Trump says he approves delivery of first batch of missiles for F-35 fighter jets to Japan

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. Washington will deliver missiles for F-35 fighter jets to Japan this week, US President Donald Trump said, addressing troops aboard the USS George Washington nuclear-powered aircraft carrier deployed to the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture.

"I'm delighted to report that I've just approved the first batch of missiles. <...> They're the best in the world. Nobody has them like we have them. They all want our missiles, that's the problem. Everybody wants them. But it’s the first batch of missiles to be delivered to the Japanese self defense forces for Japan's F-35s, and they're coming this week, so they're ahead of schedule," he pointed out.