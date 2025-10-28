Tokyo considers maintaining contact with Moscow meaningful to resolve disputes

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. Tokyo considers it important to maintain dialogue with Russia, as such communication is essential for resolving pressing issues, including the "territorial dispute," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference.

"There are still many issues that Japan and Russia, as neighboring countries, need to address. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain appropriate communication with Russia," Kihara stated. He reaffirmed Tokyo’s consistent position on the need to settle the "territorial issue" and conclude a peace treaty with Russia, while also reiterating Japan’s criticism of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Since the mid-20th century, Moscow and Tokyo have been holding talks on a peace treaty to formally end World War II hostilities. The dispute over the southern part of the Kuril Islands remains the main obstacle. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the USSR, but Japan continues to claim Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and a group of smaller uninhabited islets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russia’s sovereignty over these territories is not subject to dispute. Following Japan’s imposition of anti-Russian sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow suspended peace treaty consultations with Tokyo, withdrew from talks on joint economic activities in the southern Kurils, and halted visits to the islands by former Japanese residents.