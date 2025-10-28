Minsk to host security forum involving top diplomats from Russia, Hungary, North Korea

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security opens in the Belarusian capital on Tuesday.

Top diplomats from Russia, Hungary and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as the heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are expected to take part in the two-day event.

According to Belarus’ Foreign Ministry, the forum will bring together delegates from more than 40 countries and seven international bodies, including foreign ministers, integration chiefs, legislators, researchers and analysts from Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Among other senior officials, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, North Korea’s top diplomat Choi Son Hui, and Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Than Swe as well as Russian Deputy Security Council Secretary Alexey Shevtsov, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Sun Linjiang, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, and State Secretary of the Union State Sergey Glazyev have been invited to attend.

Also, more than 200 analysts, military experts and researchers from leading think tanks in Belarus, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Vietnam, Britain, Kazakhstan, China, India, Italy, Spain, Serbia, the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Uzbekistan and other countries will take an active part in the conference.