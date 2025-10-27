Syrian ministry’s delegation travels to Russia to work on resuming consular services

TUNIS, October 28. /TASS/. A technical delegation from the Foreign Ministry of the Syrian transitional government has traveled to Russia to work on resuming consular services, a representative of the ministry told SANA news agency.

The Syrian delegation will be tasked with "preparing a comprehensive action plan to restore consular and administrative services and ensure uninterrupted workflows," according to the foreign ministry.

Following the change of power in Syria in December 2024, a new flag was raised over the building of the Arab Republic's embassy in Moscow, and the diplomatic mission stated that it would continue to operate as usual.