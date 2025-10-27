Protests against Biya's re-election as president begin in Cameroon

PRETORIA, October 27. /TASS/. Opposition protests accompanied by riots broke out in several Cameroon cities a few hours after the Constitutional Council said that current head of state Paul Biya had won the October 12 presidential election, RFI radio reported, saying the protesters refuse to recognize the voting results.

According to the radio station, the police used tear gas to disperse the protesters in the economic capital of the country, Douala. Security forces surrounded the New Bell urban area, which became the epicenter of the confrontation between the law enforcement officers and opposition-minded youth. The area was completely cordoned off, the police set up roadblocks, and restrictions were imposed on entry and exit from New Bell. On October 26, four people were killed during an anti-government demonstration in Douala.

A tense situation is also developing in the city of Garua in the north of the country, considered a bastion of the opposition. The radio station reports that young people gather in several districts of the city under close supervision of security forces. BBC says that gunfire is heard in the city.

The Constitutional Court said that 92-year-old Biya won 53.66% of the vote and was elected to his eighth term as head of state. His main opponent, Bakary Issa Tchiroma, a representative of the united opposition, received 35.2%.

Earlier, Tchiroma said that he had won with a result of about 60% and did not intend to recognize any other decisions. He threatened mass protest demonstrations if the Constitutional Court did not declare him the winner. According to the BBC, Tchiroma is currently in Garua.