Romania, Ukraine discuss ways to expand military cooperation

BUCHAREST, October 27. /TASS/. Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu and Ukraine’s First Deputy Defense Minister Sergey Boyev have discussed development of military-technical cooperation, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the delegations reviewed the key points of multilateral assistance that Romania provides to Ukraine and discussed ways to expand cooperation in the field of defense industry, joint military research projects, as well as training and interaction programs between the armed forces of the two countries," the statement said.

The parties agreed to intensify contacts at the technical and institutional levels, and to meet periodically to discuss defense industry issues, designed to stimulate joint projects and partnerships between the companies.

"Romania will continue to support the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability through joint industrial development projects," Mosteanu said.