Yerevan, Baku in dialogue to agree venue for next meeting in 3+3 format

YEREVAN, October 27. /TASS/. Armenia attaches great significance to the 3+3 regional platform involving Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, Turkey, and Iran and is in contact with Azerbaijan to agree the venue for the next meeting in this format, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"As for the 3+3 format, we have already said on various occasions that we consider this format as important. In general, we talk about European integration and a part of the Eurasian economic space, but relations with our neighbors are also important for us. Naturally, the 3+3 format remains important for us from this point of view," he said.

According to the top Armenian diplomat, the choice of a venue for the next meeting in this format is a technical issue. He recalled that following meetings in the capital cities of other member states of this regional platform, the current choice is between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Now, we are discussing the order of holding meetings with Azerbaijan. Naturally. When it comes to us and Azerbaijan, everything is put under a microscope and is linked to the issue of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan, whether we like it of not. I hope a solution will be found in the foreseeable future," Mirzoyan noted.

The initiative to establish a six-lateral format of cooperation on the South Caucasus came from Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in late 2020. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea and Armenia also joined this format. Georgia however said that it did not plant to take part in the initiative.