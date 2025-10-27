Armenia, US hold intensive talks on technical details for opening of Trump Route

YEREVAN, October 27. /TASS/. Armenia and the United States are actively coordinating the technical details for opening the Trump Route (TRIPP project, Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), which will link the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"Negotiations between Armenia and the United States are underway and at an active stage on the creation of a company to implement the Trump Route and resolve various technical issues on the ground. Whatever decisions are made, all actions will remain fully within the framework of Armenia’s territorial integrity and jurisdiction," he told parliament.

On August 8, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and on the creation of transport links connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, the TRIPP.