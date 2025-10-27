MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Kiev and its European allies have no chance of defeating Russia, American journalist Tucker Carlson said in an interview with RTVI.

"They cannot win this war. All it’s doing is destroying Europe. It’s already destroyed Ukraine, which, by the way, will cease to be a nation," he pointed out.

Carlson noted that Vladimir Zelensky had changed Ukrainian laws so that foreign nationals could buy farmland. According to him, Ukraine’s male population is going to be destroyed, the country will be filled with migrants from third world countries, and "there’ll be no Ukraine."

Commenting on the Europeans’ attempts to inflict a defeat on Russia, he expressed confidence that they would fail. In Carlson’s view, the only thing they can do is destroy themselves and the rest of the world in a nuclear exchange.