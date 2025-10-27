No international crisis can be resolved without Russia — Turkish observer

ISTANBUL, October 27. /TASS/. No crisis in the world can be settled without Russia's participation, Turkish columnist Siyamand Kacmaz said.

"The basic truth the West should learn is that no crisis in the world can be fully resolved without negotiations with Russia. Any initiative implemented without Moscow's participation is eventually thwarted," he wrote on the website of the CNN-turk TV channel.

The journalist also believes that the West sees that the sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 have not had the devastating effect expected, but no one dares to openly admit it.

"It is still possible to make progress through dialogue, using a language of negotiation grounded in mutual respect. Leaders who can do this, as [US President Donald] Trump demonstrated in Alaska [during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin], even if only briefly, can achieve results. Now Europe must also engage directly with Russia at a comprehensive negotiating table, including Trump in the process. If you aim to accomplish anything with Putin, it is persuasion, not sanctions, that works," Kacmaz noted.