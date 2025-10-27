After meeting with Lukashenko, Vatican representative calls isolationist policy suicidal

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, head of the Dicastery for Oriental Churches, believes that the policy of isolating nations and peoples is suicidal.

"Isolation is unacceptable for us - to isolate peoples and countries. This is a policy that only does harm. This is a suicidal policy," Gugerotti told reporters after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by BelTA news agency.

"All nations of good will should work together and cooperate to end the war."

Gugerotti, as a special envoy of Pope Leo XIV, is participating in celebrations in Belarus on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Pinsk Diocese.