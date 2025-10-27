Hungarian PM discusses Ukraine, Middle East during visit to Vatican

VATICAN, October 27. /TASS/. Pope Leo has received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an audience, the Holy See press office said in a statement.

"Pope Leo XIV received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an audience. The warm meeting at the Secretariat of State highlighted strong bilateral relations. Much attention was paid to European issues, particularly the conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East," the statement reads.

Orban met several times with Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, who also made an apostolic visit to Hungary in 2023, a year before his death.

Orban is also expected to hold a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Among European leaders, the two are believed to have the best relations with US President Donald Trump. However, Orban and Meloni look differently at the Ukraine conflict.