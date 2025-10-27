Hungary ready to host Russia-US peace talks at any time — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, October 27. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to host talks between Russia and the US on settling the conflict in Ukraine at any time, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"Hungary is ready to host peace talks between the US and Russia at any time. During my talks in the US last week, it became clear to me that the Americans have not ruled out the possibility of a peace summit. A peace summit will bring tangible results, thanks to which peace can finally return to Central Europe," Szijjarto said at a press conference after a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar in Budapest.

"Thus, the Americans have not given up on the possibility of holding a peace summit. Preparations are in full swing. The questions are one of timing and potential outcome," the top diplomat added.

He emphasized that he had discussed this issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that in early November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would visit Washington and be able to discuss this topic with Trump. "In the second half of next week, the prime minister will have the opportunity to discuss this issue personally with the US president in Washington," Szijjarto said.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. However, the summit was later postponed indefinitely because the two sides could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict. Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting was postponed, not canceled, and would take place when the conditions were right.