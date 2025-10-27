Lukashenko, Vatican envoy affirm importance of dialogue for mutual understanding in world

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has received Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, head of the Dicastery for Oriental Churches and special envoy of Pope Leo XIV, who is participating in celebrations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Pinsk Diocese, Lukashenko’s press service said.

Gugerotti said that differences should not hinder dialogue.

"Dialogue is important. To look into each other's eyes, to understand that we have the same thing – the soul. Then everything is possible when you feel that you respect and love someone. The future is in our hands and God's hands," he said.

Lukashenko fully agreed.

He also congratulated the cardinal on his successful service.

"I'm also watching you closely. I am very happy for you. And I always think that there is a small part of the Belarusian soul in your success. That's why we always welcome you here. Come any time. I do not know what kind of visa he needs. He is actually Belarusian," the president said.

Gugerotti noted that a visa is still required and takes about 15 days to receive. "No, we will resolve the issue so that you can come to Belarus any time without any 15 days. You are no stranger to us," Lukashenko responded.

According to the head of the dicastery, he is very pleased that the Pope appointed him to travel to Belarus for the festive events. "Maybe because he knows that I like Belarus," he added.

Gugerotti served as the apostolic nuncio to Belarus from 2011 to 2015.