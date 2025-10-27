DPRK supports Russia's policy of protecting its sovereignty, says its foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The DPRK fully supports Russia in its efforts to protect its sovereignty and defend its territorial integrity, DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stated this while opening talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The DPRK government's unwavering foreign policy position is to consistently support the Russian leadership's policy aimed at upholding state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international justice, building a strong Russia, and fulfilling its obligations under the articles of the interstate treaty," she said.

Choe Son Hui is in Russia on a working visit.