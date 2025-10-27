Trump says he expects to visit China in early 2026 and receive Xi in United States

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit China early next year as he also said he expected Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pay a reciprocal visit to the United States and meet him in Washington or Florida.

"[It is] pretty much agreed that I’ll be going to China in the earlier part of the year [2026], and President Xi [Jinping] will be coming to maybe Washington, or Palm Beach, (Florida — TASS) or someplace sometime after that," the US leader said on board Air Force One to Japan.

Trump highlighted a good relationship with his Chinese counterpart. "I have a lot of respect for President Xi. I like him a lot. He likes me a lot, I believe, and respects me, and I think he respects our country a lot. And we're going to have, I think, <…> a successful transaction for both countries," he added.

Earlier, Trump confirmed plans to meet Xi on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea. Prior to that, he said he believes there is a high probability of reaching a trade deal with China at his next meeting with Xi in the coming week. The two leaders should meet at the APEC summit on October 30.