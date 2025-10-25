Venezuela to prevent war together with other South American nations — president

CARACAS, October 25. /TASS/. Caracas will work with other South American nations to prevent the war that the US wants to unleash in the region, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Venezolana de Television.

Despite official statements about non-involvement in military conflicts, preparations are underway for a possible military intervention, which needs to be prevented, Maduro pointed out.

According to him, the US administration plans to take action against Venezuela under the false pretext of fighting against drug trafficking because it is unable to accuse the country of possessing weapons of mass destruction. Meanwhile, Venezuela "is completely free of drug trafficking, <...> coca fields and cocaine production."

Earlier, CNN reported, citing US administration officials, that President Donald Trump was considering strikes on drug cartels’ facilities in Venezuela.