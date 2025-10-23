Trump must understand Russia's position for summit to succeed — former CIA analyst

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump must understand the issues on which Russia is not ready to make concessions in the Ukrainian settlement for the summit between Moscow and Washington to be successful, former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson said in an interview with TASS.

"Trump continues to labor under the illusion that he can broker a deal and enters with the concept that there are concessions that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin needs to make. I have been trying to do my best to inform the American government that Vladimir Putin is not going to make concessions. The Russian demands are very clear," he stated.

Johnson explained that these demands include recognizing Crimea, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics as full-fledged Russian territories. "They cannot be returned. They cannot be carved up. Russia is not going to satisfy for just having half of Zaporozhye or half of Kherson. No. They are fully part of Russia now," the expert stressed. "That concept hasn’t been understood yet by the US side. I would say the majority of people around Trump think that that’s an issue that can be negotiated. I maintain it is not. I don’t see how Vladimir Putin could make concessions on that and then still maintain political support in Russia, because this is Russian territory now," he added.

The second demand, according to Johnson, is for NATO to stop supporting Ukraine. He noted that "the reality is that Ukraine has been a de facto member of NATO since 1995." At that time, "the US military with other NATO countries started conducting military exercises in Ukraine and with the cooperation of Ukraine. And they set up a presence at Yavorov, a military base in western Ukraine. That became a de facto NATO sub-headquarters. So for, you know, now here we are 30 years later, that NATO is finally being asked to get its hands off of Ukraine, stop using Ukraine as a proxy. Again, that is the demand from the Russian side that I don’t see there’s any room for negotiation or concession."

"So unless President Trump is willing to accept those fundamental conditions that are the Russian position, I don’t think anything will come of the summit," the ex-CIA analyst noted. In his view, the idea that Russia would agree to hold its positions, establish a ceasefire without the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from territories now considered Russian - the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions - and without fully withdrawing from the Donetsk People’s Republic, is unrealistic.

Tomahawks

Meanwhile, the expert emphasized that Trump’s last meeting with Vladimir Zelensky "didn’t go well." "On his arrival at the airport, there was no red-carpet treatment, no team to greet him. And President Trump made it very clear that they’re not going to receive Tomahawk missiles. I mean, part of that is that the United States doesn’t have Tomahawk missiles to give. There’s such a problem with the inventory and production," he noted.