EU has included phased ban on Russian LNG imports in its 19th sanctions package

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union has included a complete ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) under short-term contracts from April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts from January 1, 2027, in its 19th sanctions package, according to a decree by the Council of the EU published in the Official Journal of the EU.

In particular, the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of LNG produced or exported from Russia is prohibited from April 25, 2026. If the contract term exceeds one year and was concluded before June 17, 2025, the ban under such an agreement will take effect on January 1, 2027.

The sanctions also prohibit the provision, directly or indirectly, of technical assistance, brokerage and financial services, financing, or any other services related to the import of Russian LNG.

This decision of the EU is allegedly aimed at reducing Russia's revenues from fossil fuel exports, according to the document.

In 2024, Russian LNG supplies to the European Union increased by 21% to a record 21.5 bln cubic meters. In the first nine months of 2025, the flows decreased by 7%, having approached 15 bln cubic meters.

Meanwhile Eurostat data and TASS calculations indicated that the EU's total purchases of Russian gas from January to August increased by 8% to 9.75 bln euro. In particular, the EU purchased 4.1 bln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas, and 5.7 bln euro worth of LNG.