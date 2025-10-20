Hungary proud to organize Russia-US summit — president

SOFIA, October 20. /TASS/. War cannot resolve conflicts, which is why Hungary is proud to host a summit aimed at settling the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok said.

"War is not a way to resolve any conflicts, whether the issue concerns Russian-Ukrainian or Middle Eastern regional disputes. That is why we consider the initiative of US President Donald Trump’s administration very important. We are extremely proud that Budapest will serve as the venue for the meeting between the Presidents of the United States and Russia, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin," Sulyok, on an official visit to Bulgaria, told reporters.

"Hungary has never deviated from its rational and consistent position of achieving peace through diplomacy, rather than through escalating armament or continuing the war, which, as I have repeatedly stressed, can only result in more casualties, destruction, and loss of additional Ukrainian territories. Given this rational stance, it is natural that Budapest will be the venue for the much-anticipated meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin," Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said.