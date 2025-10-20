Iran, US exchange messages, no negotiations yet — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, October 20. /TASS/. Iran continues to exchange messages with the United States through intermediaries, but calling them negotiations is premature, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Contacts between us and the opposite side [the United States] are continuing one way or another through intermediaries, but this does not mean that we have started formal talks. Negotiations begin when the parties come to the conclusion that they respect each other's positions and are ready to consider each other's interests on an equal basis. We are not at this stage yet," he said at a weekly press conference.

According to Baghaei, Iran remains open to negotiations, but only on certain conditions, which have already been indicated more than once and imply that Tehran retains the right to develop a peaceful atom.

In 2025, five rounds of talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear dossier failed due to the start of Israel's military operation against the Islamic Republic and attacks by the American army on the Iranian nuclear facilities. On September 23, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei said that negotiating with the United States does not meet the national interests of the Islamic Republic, since the discussions that the United States wants are "a dictate, not a dialogue."