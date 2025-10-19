Over 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza during day

BEIRUT, October 19. /TASS/. More than 40 people died in the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes during the day, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported citing medical sources in the Palestinian enclave.

According to the sources, the daily death toll amounted to 44, with the biggest number of deaths - 18 - being reported from the Nuseirat and al-Breij refugee camps. More than 50 people were wounded there.

During the day, Israel attacked around 100 targets in the enclave, including in Khan Yunis’ southern neighborhoods and Rafah, where Hamas militants violated the ceasefire.

The Palestinian health ministry said earlier that 51 people had been killed and more than 150 had been wounded in the enclave since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10. The Gaza authorities accused Israel of violating the ceasefire 47 times in eight days.

Late on Sunday, Israel said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire." It warned however that it will respond toughly to any ceasefire violations by radicals.

The IDF said earlier in the day that Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire and opened fire at the Israeli military near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza. After that, the Israeli military delivered a series of strikes on dozens of targets in the enclave. According to the IDF, two Israeli soldiers died and another one was badly wounded after the incident in Rafah.