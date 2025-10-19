Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The ceasefire is back in effect in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas’ violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," it said.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it," it stressed.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire and opened fire at the Israeli military near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza. After that, the Israeli military delivered a series of strikes on dozens of targets in the enclave. According to the IDF, two Israeli soldiers died and another one was badly wounded after the incident in Rafah.

Hamas however denied its involvement in the incident in Rafah, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.