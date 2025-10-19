GENEVA, October 19. /TASS/. Over the past few months, the European allies have significantly reduced their installments of aid to Kiev to purchase weapons, despite the recent loud declarations by NATO and the European Union about providing new military aid packages to Ukraine, Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper wrote.

Although several NATO members have announced new packages of military aid, these declarations followed several months of reductions in military aid to Kiev, the newspaper wrote. According to its calculations, the volume of aid pledged by Europe shrunk by 57% compared to the first half of 2025, from 3.8 billion euro to 1.9 billion euro per month.

"Only a few countries continue to help Ukraine," NZZ wrote. "Others have either buttoned up their purses or simply have nothing left to share."

The report also says that a number of countries, including France, Spain and Italy "have become more moderate in terms of their military supplies" to Ukraine.

After Russia launched its special military operation, Kiev's Western allies have repeatedly increased arms supplies to Ukraine and are allocating new aid. Kiev is constantly insisting on increasing military aid. Moscow has repeatedly said that the West's weapons supplies and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry the country has been receiving up to $2 billion per month of military assistance from Western allies in recent months.