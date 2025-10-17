Trump calls Hungary safe place to meet with Putin

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described Hungary as a safe and suitable location for his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We like [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban. He [Putin] likes him, I like him. It's a safe country, it’s done a very good job," Trump said, responding to reporters’ questions at the beginning of his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, when asked to explain the choice of venue for the upcoming talks.

"He's [Orban] been a very good leader in the sense of running his country. He doesn't have a lot of the problems that other countries have. So we've decided that we'll be going to be with Viktor Orban, and I think he'll be a very good host," the US president emphasized.

On Thursday, following a phone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest, adding later that the meeting could take place within two weeks.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for the new meeting between the Russian and US leaders, which is expected to take place in the Hungarian capital. Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit, noting that this work "began on Thursday evening.".