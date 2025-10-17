Orban says preparations for Russian-US summit in Budapest in full swing

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that arrangements for a meeting in Budapest between the Russian leader and his American counterpart Donald Trump are actively progressing.

"The conversation with the Russian president took place. Preparations are in full swing!" he said on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, designated as extremist in the country).

On Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Putin, Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also stated that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders, which could be organized in the Hungarian capital. According to him, this is "really a very important moment.".