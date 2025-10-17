US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The United States has no plans of directly participating in military operations against radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as this is what regional stakeholders will do, US President Donald Trump said.

"Somebody will go in. It's not going to be us. We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in. They'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices," the US leaders told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump accused Hamas of killings in the Gaza Strip and threatened to take measures against the radical movement.

On October 6, the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.