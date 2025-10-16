Agreement on new Putin-Trump meeting ‘fantastic news’ — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto called the agreement on a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump likely to be held in Budapest "fantastic news."

"Fantastic news that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have spoken again, and even more fantastic that they will soon meet in Budapest. The road to peace leads through negotiations. War cannot be solved on the battlefield," Szijjarto wrote on X.

On Thursday, after speaking with Putin over the phone, Trump announced that the two had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital in the near future.