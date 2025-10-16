Moroccan foreign minister invites Russian counterpart to visit Morocco

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Morocco, noting that the country would be pleased to host the top Russian diplomat.

"I am grateful for the fruitful dialogue with my colleague Sergey Lavrov. I hope that he will visit us in Morocco as well, we will be happy to host him. We met in Marrakesh at a meeting of the RACF [Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum - TASS], but we hope to see even more visits and see you during these visits in our country," Bourita stated at a press conference following talks with Lavrov.

The top Moroccan diplomat added that 2026 will mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the declaration on an enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries. "Morocco and Russia are committed to building a multipolar and just world, and we believe this is an acceptable form of coexistence for all nations and a fair solution to many problems. It is precisely this that provides an opportunity for African countries to develop as well, and we understand that such a world order will benefit everyone," he emphasized.