Belarus shares Russia’s assessment of military challenges, threats — defense chief

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Minsk shares Moscow’s assessment of military challenges and threats, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

"Over the years of our bilateral cooperation, we have made considerable achievements. We can say with confidence that interagency cooperation has reached an excellent level. I would like to point out that we and our Russian colleagues share the same assessment of challenges and threats. We work to improve common military systems, which are tested during joint operational and combat training sessions," Khrenin noted.

He emphasized that given the current situation, efforts to develop new, effective patterns of intergovernmental relations, coordinate foreign policy and increase the defense capacity of the Union State of Belarus and Russia served as the key factor in ensuring the security of both member states.

The defense chief added that the armed forces of Belarus and Russia had held the joint strategic exercise dubbed Zapad 2025 (or West 2025) earlier in the year, with both countries’ military administration agencies demonstrating a high level of preparedness for joint actions.