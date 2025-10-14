Egyptian specialists helping find bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza — TV

DOHA, October 14. /TASS/. Egyptian specialists are involved in operations to find the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, the Qatari-based Al Araby television channel reported.

"Egyptian brigades are working in the Gaza Strip helping to find and retrieve the bodies of Israeli hostages," the television channel said, citing sources. According to them, the Israeli side maintains contacts with the Egyptian authorities to settle the crisis around the return of the bodies.

On Monday, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas has returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of failing to implement its commitments under the deal and warned that any delay or deviation from fulfilling obligations will be deemed a gross violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and will entail an appropriate response.

Christian Cardon, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said earlier in the day that the return of the remains of Israeli hostages is a complicated process that make take "days or weeks."

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told the Al Hadath television channel that the group had notified the mediators about problems linked to this process and stressed that Hamas is committed to fulfil the agreement.