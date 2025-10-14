BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. No more than 35% of Polish citizens now support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, compared with 85% who favored it in 2022, Politico reported.

"Only 35% of Poles back Kiev’s EU accession, down from 85% in 2022. More than half of the population says they would prefer the war to end even if it means ceding territory to Russia," the news outlet notes.

According to the newspaper, a similar situation is being observed across Europe. In Germany, 52% of citizens already believe that Kiev must give up territory in order to end the conflict with Russia, with the same stance prevailing in France and Italy. These countries "maintain official support, but their publics are increasingly skeptical about welcoming Ukraine as an EU member," Politico concluded.