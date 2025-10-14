Lukashenko proposes ‘cementing’ plan for Belarus-US relations

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Minsk will move to create a plan for its relations with Washington, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on the global international situation and the development of Belarus-US relations.

"We should develop a plan for our relations with the Americans, addressing the issues both sides will raise during negotiations. This framework must be cemented at the highest level," BelTA quoted him as saying.

"Given the progress in our contacts with Washington, we need to develop a further framework for Belarus-US relations," Lukashenko added. "While doing that, we must define our priorities more clearly. It’s also important to establish the so-called red lines, the crossing of which is unacceptable for us," the Belarusian president stressed.

He also suggested that the plan for relations with Washington could be considered in the future at a Belarusian Security Council session. "We can then consider bringing this issue, specifically the global situation and Belarus-US relations, before a meeting of the Security Council for broader discussion and collective decision-making," Lukashenko stressed.

According to him, it is essential that Minsk's actions do not harm not only Belarusian-Russian relations, but also Belarusian-Chinese ties, as well as commitments to other friendly countries within the republic's participation in Eurasian integration associations.