IDF reports Gaza ceasefire breach after Individuals approach troops

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen opened fire "to remove the threat" in the northern Gaza Strip after several unidentified individuals approached their positions, thus violating the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, which constitutes a violation of the agreement. Attempts were made to distance the suspects. The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat," the statement reads.

The press service also stressed that "the reports regarding terrorists' infiltration to an IDF position are incorrect."

"The IDF calls on Gaza residents to follow its instructions and not to approach the troops deployed in the area," the military added.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10 at 9 a.m. GMT. On that day, Israeli forces "deployed along the updated lines," the IDF press service said in its official statement.