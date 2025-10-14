Trump confirms his intention to meet with Zelensky at White House on October 17

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed his intention to receive Vladimir Zelensky at the White House on October 17. He made the announcement Monday while speaking to reporters aboard his plane en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Washington.

Trump affirmatively responded to a question about whether he intended to host Zelensky on Friday. "I think so, yeah" he said, without providing any details. He also declined to answer a question about the possibility of supplying American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, Christopher Miller, a journalist for the Financial Times, reported on the social media site X, citing three sources, that Trump could meet with Zelensky in Washington on October 17. He recalled that Trump and Zelensky had a phone conversation last weekend, during which they discussed the supply of American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The journalist also noted that the Ukrainian delegation is scheduled to hold a series of talks with their American counterparts in Washington this week.