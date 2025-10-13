Red Cross facilitates release of 20 Israeli hostages, over 1,800 Palestinian prisoners

GENEVA, October 13. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the return of 20 hostages to Israel and 1,809 Palestinian prisoners to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, it said in a press statement.

Apart from that, the ICRC transferred the bodies of four deceased hostages to Israeli authorities.

"The ICRC calls for the continued implementation of the agreement to allow more families to receive their loved ones for dignified burial. The ICRC stands ready to further support the transfer of remains of the deceased, as per the agreement by parties," it said.

The ICRC also said that since October 2023, it has facilitated the release and transfer of 172 Israeli hostages and 3,473 Palestinian prisoners under ceasefire agreements.

On Monday, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.