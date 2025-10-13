Over 5,500 prisoners remain at large after Nepal jail breaks amid protests

NEW DELHI, October 13. /TASS/. Nepalese authorities are still searching for more than 5,500 individuals who fled from prisons during protests in early September, Khabarhub portal reported, citing data from the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ministry stated that 5,547 fugitives remain at large, while police have already captured 9,008 inmates who escaped from prisons nationwide. The agency emphasized that the search for the remaining runaways is ongoing with heightened intensity. The ministry plans to publish detailed information about the escapees and share it with government bodies that interact directly with the public. These agencies will be required to verify citizens’ identities before providing state services.

Earlier, the ministry reported that over 14,000 inmates, including nearly 1,000 minors, broke out during the unrest. The Kathmandu Post noted that among the fugitives are individuals convicted of murder, rape, abduction, and human trafficking. The army and police have been mobilized to track down and detain them. Law enforcement officials warned that the escapees pose a significant threat to public safety and may have formed criminal groups. During the chaos, 1,200 firearms and approximately 100,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from offices and barracks.

Protests against corruption and social media bans erupted in Kathmandu and other Nepalese cities in early September, primarily led by students and activists from the Gen-Z youth movement. Demonstrators set fire to government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, and prosecutor’s office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials. Over 70 people died, and more than 1,300 others were wounded.

On September 12, a former Chief Justice of Nepal’s Supreme Court, Sushila Karki, was appointed head of the interim government, becoming the first woman in Nepalese history to hold the position. Karki stated that the current government will remain in power for no more than six months. Parliamentary elections are expected to take place in early March 2026.