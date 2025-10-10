Orban accuses Ukrainian intelligence of infiltrating Hungarian opposition

BUDAPEST, October 10. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses Ukrainian special services of seeking to meddle in his country’s domestic affairs and supporting the opposition.

"The Ukrainian intelligence service is not just watching Hungary; it has wormed its way in through the pro-Ukrainian Tisza Party. They have infiltrated public life and politics, providing technological assistance to their allies to help them gain power here. Once we said, ‘the Russians are already in the pantry,’ now we must say, ‘the Ukrainians are already in your smartphone.’ We will not let this slide!" he wrote on his X page.

He said earlier that Ukraine and EU leaders want the opposition to come to power in Hungary at the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2026. According to the Hungarian leadership, for these ends, Kiev is using its special services, which have established contacts with Hungary’s opposition parties. According to recent media reports, a Ukrainian computer expert took part in the development of the Tisza app.