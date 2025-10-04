Hamas divided on disarmament, release of hostages — newspaper

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. Although the Palestinian group Hamas has expressed readiness to release all Israeli hostages, it remains divided "over how to proceed," the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Arab officials.

According to them, critics within Hamas believe that US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the Gaza Strip is "a 72-hour truce" rather than a genuine peace agreement, which reflects Hamas’ lack of trust in Israel.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel accepted the plan.

In the early hours of Saturday, Hamas expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies. The movement also confirmed its willingness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework.".