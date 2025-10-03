Trump warns Hamas of 'all hell' if it doesn’t agree on his peace plan until Sunday evening

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has given Hamas time until six in the evening on Sunday (Washington time) to accept his Gaza pace plan, warning of "all hell" breaking out against it otherwise.

"An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas," he wrote on his Truth Social network.

Earlier, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Washington emphasizes the initiative is not intended to lead to Israeli occupation or the forced resettlement of Gaza’s residents.

The plan also explicitly states that Hamas will not be allowed to return to power in the Strip. Israel has already expressed its support. On September 30, Trump said the US would give Hamas three to four days to consider the proposals.