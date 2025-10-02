Hungarian PM accuses Brussels of intending 'go to war' over Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed Brussels for intending to start a war over Ukraine.

"Copenhagen, day two. The situation is serious. Outright pro-war proposals are on the table. They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries. All these proposals clearly show that the Brusselians want to go to war," Orban wrote on X.

"I will stand firmly by the Hungarian position, but this summit also proves that the coming months will be about the threat of war. We will need the support of our entire political community and of every Hungarian who longs for peace," Orban also stressed.