Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over past 24 hours reaches 59 — TV

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. The bodies of 59 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes have been recovered in the administrative center of the Gaza Strip and other populated areas, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported, citing medical sources within the Palestinian enclave.

According to its information, rescue workers continue to clear the rubble of collapsed buildings. The number of casualties may rise, with dozens of injured residents having been transported to hospitals.

A report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health states that 42 people were killed and 190 wounded within the sector on September 29. The total number of Palestinian fatalities since the start of military operations in Gaza on October 7, 2023, has reached 66,097, with more than 168,000 injured.

A representative of the local civil defense service informed the television channel that in the afternoon, an aid distribution point in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the sector came under Israeli artillery fire, resulting in 18 deaths.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s offensive operation in Gaza City, the embattled enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat Hamas. According to the IDF press service, Israeli troops control approximately 80% of the city’s territory.