Qatar announces Trump's assurance that Netanyahu accepted the US Gaza peace plan

DOHA, September 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has informed Qatari authorities that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted his plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari.

"The US president informed us that the Israeli prime minister has accepted his plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. <...> We also welcome the US president’s plan, as our primary goal is to end the war," the diplomat said at a press conference in Doha.

The spokesperson also confirmed that mediators from Qatar and Egypt have conveyed the US proposal to Hamas, as previous unofficial reports stated. "The Hamas negotiating delegation has promised to study the US plan, but it is too early to give a response," he added.

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian radicals within 72 hours. Additionally, the document proposes placing the Gaza Strip under external administration for a transitional period, while residents of the enclave will be given the option to leave or return.

On Monday, Netanyahu, at a joint press conference with Trump in Washington, announced his support for the US plan to end military operations. However, he noted that Israel "will finish the job on its own" if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal.