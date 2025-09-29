Qatar ready to continue cooperation with US to stop Gaza conflict — foreign ministry

DOHA, September 30. /TASS/. Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a phone call with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

During the conversation, the premier of Qatar expressed his country’s "readiness to continue engaging in efforts to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the US President’s initiative, which reflects the consistent approach of Qatar in addressing crises through diplomatic means, and in line with its role in promoting regional security and stability."

According to the statement, Netanyahu apologized for the attack on Doha and on Qatar’s sovereignty, which resulted in the death of a Qatari security officer. The Israeli premier pledged that similar attacks will not be repeated in the future.