BUDAPEST, September 29. /TASS/. The Hungarian government has decided to restrict access to 12 Ukrainian news websites in response to a similar step by Kiev, Head of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas announced.

"Following the principle of reciprocity, Hungary is today implementing mirror measures against Ukrainian media outlets. These websites will no longer be available within Hungarian territory. Frankly, I doubt many people here read Ukrainskaya Pravda or have any interest in it. Still, a sovereign state must respond firmly to such an unjustified action," Gulyas wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, designated as extremist in the country).

According to Gulyas, Ukraine "should abandon its desire to join the EU" if it intends to practice state censorship. He emphasized that Kiev’s decision to block Hungarian media websites was linked to their reporting on the activities of financier George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia).

The head of Orban’s office noted that the list of blocked Ukrainian outlets includes the websites of the TSN TV channel, Hromadske, European Pravda, Ukrainska Pravda, and several other portals.