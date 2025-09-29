EU may decide on confiscation of Russian assets by end of October — newspaper

BRUSSELS, September 29. /TASS/. EU countries plan to take a decision on Russia's frozen assets at the end of October, with the first discussion to take place at the EU leaders' summit in Copenhagen, the European Politico edition reported.

"The goal [in Copenhagen] is to gather sufficient support from other countries to isolate [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban. We’re in the gray area," according to an EU diplomat.

That said, "what’s not changed is how the bloc still struggles to get on the front foot and how its options appear slim," the publication said. Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, doesn’t think "there is any interest in wanting to confront" Russia. Having already imposed hefty sanctions, Europe has no obvious "silver bullet" left, he believes.

On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EC did not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but would use them to issue loans to Ukraine.